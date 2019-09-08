|
|
Judith eileen miller
Born: April 24, 1945; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 31, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Judith E. Miller, age 74, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019, at White Oaks Memory Care in McHenry, IL, her husband by her side holding her hand, until 6:11a.m. when she succumbed to her long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. She was born April 24, 1945, in Chicago, to Edward C. and Winifred H. (Simmons) Steadman. She married her true love, Robert J. Miller, at St. Mary's Church, McHenry, IL, on May 2, 1964. She was a homemaker and a senior citizen caretaker for over 35 years.
She is survived by her loving children: daughters Kimberly M. (William) Ribar, Karen J. (David Quist) Miller; son Scott R. (Danita) Miller; grandchildren: Megan (Steve) Camargo, Melissa Nordmeyer, Katie and Hannah Ribar, Austin Lee Miller, Sam Wilson and by her great-grandchildren: Joe, Evan Camargo, Dante Walseth and Hunter Ribar.
Judith is also survived by her loving siblings: Edward (Jackie) Steadman, James Steadman; Lorraine Loser, who was her compassionate, loving, long time caretaker; Susie (Michael) Penniall; sister-in-law: Sandy Casey and many nieces and nephews.
She is further survived by her brother-in-law: Dennis Rieben, who helped us with anything that had to be done around our house.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws: Joseph J. and Mildred A. Miller; sisters: Pat Colberg, Jeannie Steadman, and her loving sister Janice Rieben; nephew Bradly Steadman, brother-in-law: George Loser.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm, with Memorial Service beginning at 6:30pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. Interment will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, 2019