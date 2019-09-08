Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith E. Miller


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith E. Miller Obituary
Judith eileen miller

Born: April 24, 1945; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 31, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Judith E. Miller, age 74, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019, at White Oaks Memory Care in McHenry, IL, her husband by her side holding her hand, until 6:11a.m. when she succumbed to her long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. She was born April 24, 1945, in Chicago, to Edward C. and Winifred H. (Simmons) Steadman. She married her true love, Robert J. Miller, at St. Mary's Church, McHenry, IL, on May 2, 1964. She was a homemaker and a senior citizen caretaker for over 35 years.

She is survived by her loving children: daughters Kimberly M. (William) Ribar, Karen J. (David Quist) Miller; son Scott R. (Danita) Miller; grandchildren: Megan (Steve) Camargo, Melissa Nordmeyer, Katie and Hannah Ribar, Austin Lee Miller, Sam Wilson and by her great-grandchildren: Joe, Evan Camargo, Dante Walseth and Hunter Ribar.

Judith is also survived by her loving siblings: Edward (Jackie) Steadman, James Steadman; Lorraine Loser, who was her compassionate, loving, long time caretaker; Susie (Michael) Penniall; sister-in-law: Sandy Casey and many nieces and nephews.

She is further survived by her brother-in-law: Dennis Rieben, who helped us with anything that had to be done around our house.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws: Joseph J. and Mildred A. Miller; sisters: Pat Colberg, Jeannie Steadman, and her loving sister Janice Rieben; nephew Bradly Steadman, brother-in-law: George Loser.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm, with Memorial Service beginning at 6:30pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. Interment will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now