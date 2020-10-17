Judith Ellen Lemmerhirt



Born: September 27, 1948; in Harvard, IL



Died: October 12, 2020; in Madison, WI



Judith Ellen Lemmerhirt (nee Harris) of Sharon, Wisconsin



Judy passed away of natural causes at U-W Madison Hospital Monday October 12, 2020 after a month long stay.



Born September 27, 1948 in Harvard, IL. Judy was the youngest of daughter of Harold and Bessie Harris (Platt) of Hebron, IL.



Judy attended Alden Hebron Schools. Worked cleaning houses, babysitting and eventually became a manager of the Harvard McDonalds. She relocated to Fort Meyers, Fl. and managed at McDonalds in Leighigh, FL.for several years before returning home to Harvard.



Judy will be deeply missed by her husband Donny Lemmerhirt and her kitty Bear. She loved her children Gary Huffar of Oklah0ma and daughter Jenny Huffar Syevens (Brenda) of Puerto Rico and her Grandson Jacob Heaver. Her daily phone calls to her sister Betty Simmons (Woodstock, IL) will be forever cherished. They would talk about the past and share stories of people the would meet. Judy was an extremely loving and caring person. She always had lots to say and had a wit about her and was never shy to pull a prank Judy's life was dedicated to her husband of nineteen years, they spent every minute together and they looked after each other. She always had food on the table for visitors and no one ever left without plenty of laughter. Judy spent many years caring for her brother Roger after his liver transplant. Judy was especially close to her niece Gayle Kelly (Harris) who regularly took her shopping and to dinner, their shared humor was very special.



Judy had an affection for animals and would instantly befriend any that might wander into her life. She is survived by her husband Donny Lemmerhirt, her children Gary and Jenny, Grandson Jacob and sister Betty Simmons (Woodstock) and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death most recently by her brother-in-law James Lalor, husband of her late sister Pat Lalor (Hebron),brother Roger Harris (Hebron), brother-in-law Dennis Simmons (Woodstock) and her parents.



Services will be held in private with a gathering to celebrate Judy's life at a later date.





