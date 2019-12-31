|
Judith Hubbard
Born: March 17, 1943, in Chicago, IL
Died: December 28, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Judith "Judy" Hubbard (nee Leber), 76, of Wonder Lake, formerly of Ingleside, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital.
Judy was born March 17, 1943, in Chicago, to the late Julius and Evelyn (nee McBride) Leber. She married the late James A. Hubbard July 11, 1965, at Grace Presbyterian Church, Chicago.
Judy was a 1961 graduate of Chicago Teacher's College North (now Northeastern Illinois University), winning the Golden Apple Teaching award twice. She taught at various Lake County schools, Johnsburg High School, and special education at Allendale. Judy was very proud of running space simulation activities with school groups, having pioneered the International Student Space Simulation Program. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, space, science of all kinds, Egyptology, gardening, and housework.
Survivors include her sons, Steve and David; grandchildren, Christopher (Megan) and Daniel; six great-grandchildren; brother, Charles "Charlie" Leber; niece and nephews, Carol Brooks, Howard Splinter, and Christopher and Timothy Leber; and good friend, Carrie.
In addition to her husband and parents, Judy was preceded in death by daughters, Diane and Joy; and sister, Patricia.
Visitation Saturday, January 4, from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 4 p.m., at Orchard Church, 768 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. Private interment Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
Memorials to Feed My Starving Children, www.FMSC.org, or to Judy's family, appreciated.
You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019