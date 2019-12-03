|
|
Judith Harding
Born: March 13, 1941
Died: November 20, 2019
Judith Jean Harding passed away in Woodstock, IL, on November 20, 2019 surrounded by her family following a short illness.
Judy lived most of her life in Woodstock with her loving husband of 54 years John E. Harding. Over the past few years they called Sanibel, Florida their permanent home. Judy and John shared a wonderful life that began as 14 years-old's attending St. Mary Catholic High School.
A graduate of Loretto Heights College in Denver, Judy always remembered her years there as well as the friendships that endured her entire life. She loved meeting people and developing friendships by having the unique ability to strike up conversations with people no matter where she was. Most importantly, she was there whenever a friend needed help.
Affectionally known as "the Judster", Judy loved nature and relished being out in it, gardening, especially her herbs; walking, biking and swimming. This is what drew her to love Sanibel so much and want to call it home eventually. Her creative spirit will not be forgotten and was on display with her beautiful glasswork, her knack for interior design, and her love of knitting.
A devoted Catholic her entire life, Judy had incredible faith and spirituality. She wanted all her friends and family to know that she was looking forward to her next journey with God.
Born March 13, 1941 to Charlotte and Harold J. Bacon of Crystal Lake, Judy is survived by her husband John; daughters Gretchen and Bridget (Rich) Scolio, Woodstock; and three sisters, Catherine (Richard) Croak, Concord, N.H.; Mary (Frank) Barrett, Tucson, AZ, and Patrice (David) Hatfield, also Tucson. Judy was "Gaga" to her seven granddaughters; Shay Larsing, of Denver; Carolina and Cristina Romero; and Gabriella, Madeline, Angelina and Camille Scolio, all of Woodstock.
Judy was preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer, her parents and her brother, Harold "Skip" Bacon, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at St. Thomas Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake beginning at 11:30 am.
The family would like to thank JourneyCare of Woodstock for the incredible work they do and would ask in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to JourneyCare or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul on Judy's behalf.
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019