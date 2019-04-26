judith Kelley



Born: June 11, 1941



Died: April 20, 2019



Judith Kelley, 77, of Barrington, passed away April 20t, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born to Anne and Lester Solstad June 11, 1941 in Chicago, IL. Judy was married for nearly 55 years to Charles "Chuck" Kelley. She is survived by her husband, four children, Christopher (Jodi), Timothy (Maureen), Kimberly Keller (Patrick), and Quinten (Christina), and grandchildren, Austin, Kiara, Madison, Emma, Charlie, Christian, McKenna, Kaden and the late Kayla. Judy was a beloved family and community member that enjoyed everything she participated in. A loyal member of the Barrington United Methodist church, she sang in the musical traveling group "Spirit of the Times". She had many hobbies including cooking, gardening, decorating, antiquing, refinishing, and was an accomplished artist in painting and sculpture. She was an avid tennis player and also founded a local walking club to help get people out into nature and socialize while exercising. With her love of travel, she collected many artifacts including an extensive collection of American Indian collectibles. Judy enjoyed charity work and was part of numerous mission trips with her children to the Appalachians. She had been many things in life including an ER nurse, artist, antique store owner, collector, and mom to many including caring for many animals. She opened the doors to her home and all who had the honor of meeting her understood the special spirit she was. Judy will be remembered as a mom and grandmother who was at every event and usually brought something along to eat for everyone. She inspired many to be better people.



A celebration of life open house will be held at Makray Country Club the afternoon of May 5 from 5:00-8PM. Please RSVP if possible to a family member. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Judy can be sent to JourneyCare Care Center www.journeycare.org and/or to the would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary