Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Palatine
2380 Hicks Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 963-0215
For more information about
Judith Kelley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Makray Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Kelley


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Kelley Obituary
judith Kelley

Born: June 11, 1941

Died: April 20, 2019

Judith Kelley, 77, of Barrington, passed away April 20t, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born to Anne and Lester Solstad June 11, 1941 in Chicago, IL. Judy was married for nearly 55 years to Charles "Chuck" Kelley. She is survived by her husband, four children, Christopher (Jodi), Timothy (Maureen), Kimberly Keller (Patrick), and Quinten (Christina), and grandchildren, Austin, Kiara, Madison, Emma, Charlie, Christian, McKenna, Kaden and the late Kayla. Judy was a beloved family and community member that enjoyed everything she participated in. A loyal member of the Barrington United Methodist church, she sang in the musical traveling group "Spirit of the Times". She had many hobbies including cooking, gardening, decorating, antiquing, refinishing, and was an accomplished artist in painting and sculpture. She was an avid tennis player and also founded a local walking club to help get people out into nature and socialize while exercising. With her love of travel, she collected many artifacts including an extensive collection of American Indian collectibles. Judy enjoyed charity work and was part of numerous mission trips with her children to the Appalachians. She had been many things in life including an ER nurse, artist, antique store owner, collector, and mom to many including caring for many animals. She opened the doors to her home and all who had the honor of meeting her understood the special spirit she was. Judy will be remembered as a mom and grandmother who was at every event and usually brought something along to eat for everyone. She inspired many to be better people.

A celebration of life open house will be held at Makray Country Club the afternoon of May 5 from 5:00-8PM. Please RSVP if possible to a family member. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Judy can be sent to JourneyCare Care Center www.journeycare.org and/or to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now