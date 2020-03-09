Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Hanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Lynn Hanks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Lynn Hanks Obituary
Judith Lynn Hanks

Born: August 20, 1953

Died: March 5, 2020

Judith Lynn Hanks (nee Koop), age 66, of Cary, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday March 5th, 2020.

Judy was born on August 20th, 1953 in Chicago, IL. She worked as a registered nurse for 42 years after graduating from James Ward Thorne School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. Her dedication and passion for nursing is what made her exceptional at her job. Judy enjoyed working outside in her garden, boating, and swimming. She also enjoyed repurposing furniture before donating each piece to charity. Judy loved to spend time with her family, especially when it came to attending school and sporting events for her grandchildren. She was very passionate about keeping her community clean. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Larry Hanks; her loving children, Jessie (Mike) Murray, Jackie (Nik) Siragusa, Matt (Jennifer) Hanks; grandchildren, Lyla (10) and Kellan (7) Murray, Joey (14), Jimmy, (11) and Jace (7) Siragusa, Madison (11), Mackenzie (9), Macey (7), and Maevry (4) Hanks; siblings, Janet (Al) Duszynski and Mary Ann (Bob) Zografos.

Preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gladys Koop.

A celebration of life will be held for Judy on Saturday March 14th, 2020 from 2pm until 7pm at the Cary Country Club 2400 Grove Ln, Cary, IL. Burial services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 4Ocean www.4ocean.com or the www.cancer.org/involved/donate

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -