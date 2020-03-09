|
Judith Lynn Hanks
Born: August 20, 1953
Died: March 5, 2020
Judith Lynn Hanks (nee Koop), age 66, of Cary, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday March 5th, 2020.
Judy was born on August 20th, 1953 in Chicago, IL. She worked as a registered nurse for 42 years after graduating from James Ward Thorne School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. Her dedication and passion for nursing is what made her exceptional at her job. Judy enjoyed working outside in her garden, boating, and swimming. She also enjoyed repurposing furniture before donating each piece to charity. Judy loved to spend time with her family, especially when it came to attending school and sporting events for her grandchildren. She was very passionate about keeping her community clean. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Larry Hanks; her loving children, Jessie (Mike) Murray, Jackie (Nik) Siragusa, Matt (Jennifer) Hanks; grandchildren, Lyla (10) and Kellan (7) Murray, Joey (14), Jimmy, (11) and Jace (7) Siragusa, Madison (11), Mackenzie (9), Macey (7), and Maevry (4) Hanks; siblings, Janet (Al) Duszynski and Mary Ann (Bob) Zografos.
Preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gladys Koop.
A celebration of life will be held for Judy on Saturday March 14th, 2020 from 2pm until 7pm at the Cary Country Club 2400 Grove Ln, Cary, IL. Burial services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 4Ocean www.4ocean.com or the www.cancer.org/involved/donate
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 9, 2020