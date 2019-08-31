|
Judith M Elgas
Born: September 8, 2019; Chicago, IL
Died: August 23, 2019; Barrington, IL
Judith M Elgas peacefully passed away August 23, 2019.Born to the late James Elgas and Margaret.
Left in her memory are her children; Christa Shelton (Scott), Tony Catenazzo. Grandchildren, Kyle Shelton, Philip Shelton, a sister Peg Elgas ( Wiles Piazza). Nephews; Jim Elgas (Tamara) Kyla, James, Kambry and Rob Elgas ( Wendy) Eva, John. And, her family of friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, a brother James Elgas, and Aunts and Uncles.
Proudly independent, she worked at Seaquist Valve during her career and when retired, she worked her "fun job?"at Kohl's enjoying her time to serve her customers.
She enjoyed many, many trips and cruises with her friends in her retirement. Involved with the arts. She loved going to numerous Broadway musicals, reading, and helping others.
She will be remembered of her generous heart always giving of herself. She valued spending time with her family, friends and lifelong friends over any material possessions.
She devoted her time to her grandchildren. Through her working and in her retirement, the grandchildren always came first.She cherished being involved in their lives; enjoying every mile stone from the day they were born with unconditional love right to her passing.She already is missed.
Service private.A celebration of life and fellowship for family and friends to be held October 19, 2019 . Arrangements pending.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019