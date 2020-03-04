|
Judith O. Thornton
Born: February 19, 1943; in Buffalo, NY
Died: February 29, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Judith O. Thornton, 77, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully at home on February 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Buffalo, NY on February 19, 1943 to William and Ruth Osterland. Moving several times over her childhood before settling in Park Ridge, IL. In 5th grade Judy met Ted, who would become the love of her life. Judy attended Maine Township High School and DePauw University. She married Ted Thornton on February 12, 1967.
Retired from District 155 as a high school homebound tutor, Judy touched the lives of many students. An active member of the American Association of University of Women since 1970 she held many positions in the organization and encouraged all women she met to join the group. Volunteering in the community was a large part of Judy's life as she delivered meals on wheels for FISH, visited seniors in nursing homes, and also served as an election judge. After moving to Crystal Lake in 1973, Judy became a devoted member of St. Mary Episcopal Church. Her family fondly remembers her going to church but looked forward to her return as she always stopped at Country Donuts and purchased a dozen donuts to bring home. The environment was a passion as evidenced by her membership and volunteer work for the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County for 48 years and the Land Conservancy of McHenry County for 20 years. Judy enjoyed cutting the grass, gardening and belonged to the Countryside Garden Club since 1982. Judy loved to travel the world with her college friends and join high school classmates for reunions. She was an avid reader and participated in book clubs. She also enjoyed attending theater events at the Woodstock Opera House and productions at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago. Judy's love for her VW buses never faltered. Family and friends were important and always invited for holidays (who would want to miss oyster stew on Christmas Eve?), or the neighborhood 4th of July party or pig roast.
Judy is survived by her beloved husband; loving children Erik "Buzz" Thornton and Katie (Nick) Parkhurst; younger brother William (Jeanne) Osterland; Aunt Kay Briggs, sisters-in-law Marge, Nena, and Nadine; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Judy was the heart and glue of keeping this large family together and connected. There are numerous great friends and neighbors she leaves behind. She especially enjoyed keeping Hallmark in business by remembering all relatives and friends' special occasions by sending cards.
Preceded in death by her parents, in-laws (Harold and Dorothy), Sneaky Uncle Bob Briggs, and all her brothers-in-law Bill, Bob, and Tom, and sister-in-law Pat Ralph.
Judy was a generous and kind friend to all that knew her. She will be greatly missed. Her final message is a reminder to all to get checked for cancer and do your annual check-ups.
Thank you to the nurses and staff members of JourneyCare Hospice and ComForCare for compassionate service.
Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and visitation on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am all at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Private inurnment.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Land Conservancy of McHenry County, the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, or St. Mary Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake would be greatly appreciated.
