Judith A. Olcott



Judith A. "Judy" Olcott (nee Altenburg), age 93 passed away June 10, 2019.



Judy was the beloved wife of the late Bernard; loving mother of Allan, Gail McGaughey, Mark (Lisa) and Terry (Gwen); cherished grandma of many grandchildren and great grandchildren; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Hannah and Adolph Altenburg and her brother Walter "Wally" Altenburg.



Judy was born and raised in Harvard, IL on the family dairy farm on Altenburg Road. She spoke fondly of driving a team of horses on the farm. Bernard and Judy moved to McHenry in August of 1960 and Bernard passed away in December of 1960 as a result of Leukemia. She raised four children by herself and never missed a Sunday Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church. After the children were grown, Judy found work at Rae Motors where she worked drilling and pinning motors for 16 years. After retirement, Judy could be found uptown at the retail stores of McHenry telling her stories. Judy loved sewing, building doll houses and musicals. Judy died peacefully at home holding her daughter's hand.



A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please donate your time to a local hospice as a respite volunteer.



For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary