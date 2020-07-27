1/1
Judy J. Hammar
Judy J. Hammar

Born: October 1, 1940; in Joplin, MO

Died: July 5, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Judy J. Hammar, age 79, of Woodstock, passed away on Sunday morning, July 5, 2020, at Crystal Pines Health Care Center in Crystal Lake. Judy was born October 1, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, the daughter of Joe and Ruby (Wooten) Hammar.

For over 50 years Judy worked as a Florist, both in Joplin, Missouri and in Crystal Lake. Following her career in the Floral Industry, Judy went to work for Ticket Master. A job she thoroughly enjoyed. Judy loved spending time with her beloved cat Sofie, reading books, and painting. Judy will always be remembered for her artistic abilities.

Judy is survived by her loving sister: Carla (Dennis) Beagar; niece: Melissa Ansell and her children, Byron and Brianne Ansell; nephews: Sean (Brenda) Shoopman and their children, Joe (Leah) Shoopman and Michael (Karlee) Shoopman and daughter, Mindi Laubach; and Chad (Melissa) Beagar and their children, Katharina and Charlie; and further great-nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ruby Hammar.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 10 ? 11 A.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M., in the Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Judy's name to Animal Outreach Humane Society, 5408 W. Greenbrier Drive, McHenry, IL 60050 or animaloutreachsociety.info

Due to the current health crisis, face masks will be required and social distancing must be followed.

For more information please contact www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
