|
|
Judy Veselsky
Born: August 23, 1942; in LaGrange, IL
Died: October 4, 2019; in Lake Geneva, WI
Judy Veselsky, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away at home on October 4, 2019.
She was born August 23, 1942 in LaGrange, IL, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Leonard) Sammons.
Judy was united in marriage to Wayne Veselsky on November 30, 1968 at St. Cletus Catholic Church in LaGrange.
She received her bachelor's degree in sociology from Culver-Stockton College.
Judy is survived by her husband, Wayne, of Lake Geneva; daughter, Becky (Michael) Cortina of Crystal Lake; granddaughters, Samantha and Jordan Cortina of Crystal Lake; brother, David (Jan) Sammons of Walnut Creek, CA; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Sammons of Springfield, IL and Bennie Baptist of Sarasota, FL; and a large extended family of loving cousins and relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Chandler L. Sammons, Sr. and Joseph Sammons, Jr.
Friends are welcome to visit with Judy's family on Sunday, October 13, from 3-6 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral Mass will be held the following day, Monday, October 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. Interment will be held privately.
Donations in Judy's memory may be made to the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA by visiting www.genevalakesymca.org/donate
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 9, 2019