Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
451 W Terra Cotta Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Veselsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Veselsky


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Veselsky Obituary
Judy Veselsky

Born: August 23, 1942; in LaGrange, IL

Died: October 4, 2019; in Lake Geneva, WI

Judy Veselsky, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away at home on October 4, 2019.

She was born August 23, 1942 in LaGrange, IL, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Leonard) Sammons.

Judy was united in marriage to Wayne Veselsky on November 30, 1968 at St. Cletus Catholic Church in LaGrange.

She received her bachelor's degree in sociology from Culver-Stockton College.

Judy is survived by her husband, Wayne, of Lake Geneva; daughter, Becky (Michael) Cortina of Crystal Lake; granddaughters, Samantha and Jordan Cortina of Crystal Lake; brother, David (Jan) Sammons of Walnut Creek, CA; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Sammons of Springfield, IL and Bennie Baptist of Sarasota, FL; and a large extended family of loving cousins and relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Chandler L. Sammons, Sr. and Joseph Sammons, Jr.

Friends are welcome to visit with Judy's family on Sunday, October 13, from 3-6 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral Mass will be held the following day, Monday, October 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. Interment will be held privately.

Donations in Judy's memory may be made to the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA by visiting www.genevalakesymca.org/donate

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now