Julie Ann Thomas
Born: March 2, 1964
Died: January 6, 2020
Julie Ann Thomas of McHenry passed away January 6th, 2020. Julie was born March 2nd, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Susan (Wroble) and Timothy Thomas.
Julie is survived by her children: Emily De Fries (Justin Maldonado) and Michael (Mikey) De Fries, her grandchildren: June Maldonado, Landyn Maldonado, and Daisy Mae Maldonado, her brother David Thomas and her mother Susan Thomas.
Julie was a CNA for the majority of her career and had a passion for helping others and a deep love for animals. Julie was very active in her school alumni and the McHenry Township.
There will be a visitation for Julie on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm and a service from 5pm to 6pm at Colonial Funeral Home located at 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, Illinois 60050. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 15, 2020