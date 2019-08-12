|
|
Julie M. Mueller
(nee Glienna)
Julie M. Mueller (nee Glienna) of Woodstock, IL (2/1954 - 6/2019) died Friday, June 14 after a long fight with bone cancer.
She was a mother, sister, friend, and grandmother, and she worked as a published author, librarian, and small business owner.
Julie will be remembered for her strength, bravery, quick wit, sense of humor, creativity, and wisdom.
She earned a BA in history from University of Illinois, a MLS from the University of Chicago, and a MBA from Webster University.
Her love for birds, dogs, and nature were reflected in her many hobbies: sewing, writing, painting, making clothing, and teaching.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel L. Glienna and mother, Janet M. Glienna.
She is survived by her daughter Miranda R. Mueller, son-in-law Igor Y. Kolomiychenko, beloved grandson Ivan C. Kolomiychenko, brothers Daniel and Martin Glienna, and sister Jennifer Butner.
They will keep her in their hearts forever.
A celebration of life was held on June 23, 2019.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019