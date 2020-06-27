June E. Kobler
Born: July 15, 1925
Died: June 24, 2020
June E. Kobler, 94 of Huntley, died peacefully, June 24, 2020
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2:00pm till 5:00pm and one hour before the funeral service at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be at Mt. Emblem Cemetery.
June was born July 15, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Arvid and Edith (Nelson) Samuelson. She attended Horacio May Elementary School where her friends nicknamed her "Dimples" due to her two prominent dimples when she smiled. She loved roller skating and went to the rink every Saturday night. Her mother taught her to bake at a young age and she continued to create culinary delights her entire life. She graduated from Austin High School in 1943 and immediately began working as a comptometer operator at Hotpoint where she met her future husband Robert J. Kobler. They were married on August 23, 1947 at Lamon Avenue Methodist Church in Chicago and she became a homemaker. They started a family, and in 1953 moved Elmhurst. With the intention of covering college tuition for her children, in 1966 she began work at Spring Division - Borg Warner as a keypunch operator and later as a computer programmer. June retired in 1987 and traveled the world. In her down time, she enjoyed her craft work including knitting, crochet, needlepoint, cross-stich, quilting and ceramics. She made very detailed and beautiful Christmas stockings for each of her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and spouses and great-grandchildren, a total of 37 stockings. June moved to Huntley in 2004 and became a charter member of Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, where she was very active.
She is survived by her children, Robert A. (Sigrid) Kobler, Paul E. (Misette) Kobler, Ellyn L. (Kevin) Brolsma and Carole A. (Ralph) Miserendino; her grandchildren, Robert (Lori) Kobler, Jonathan (Jennifer) Kobler, Sarah (Christopher) Weise, Joanna (Joshua) Hardwick, Ryan Kobler, Jacob (Stacey) Brolsma, Christopher (Annette) Brolsma, Kevin (Jessie) Brolsma and 18 great-grandchildren: Raegan and Ridley Kobler; Jaden, Tatum and Cylus Weise; Kaylee, Abigail, Emma and Caleb Hardwick; Madison, Benjamin and Charlotte Brolsma; Luke, Katherine and Connor Brolsma; Mason, Parker and Lillian Brolsma.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, infant son, John and sister, Florence (Morton) Karch.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or everyone is encouraged to leave a message or on line condolence at www.defiorefuneral.com
Born: July 15, 1925
Died: June 24, 2020
June E. Kobler, 94 of Huntley, died peacefully, June 24, 2020
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2:00pm till 5:00pm and one hour before the funeral service at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be at Mt. Emblem Cemetery.
June was born July 15, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Arvid and Edith (Nelson) Samuelson. She attended Horacio May Elementary School where her friends nicknamed her "Dimples" due to her two prominent dimples when she smiled. She loved roller skating and went to the rink every Saturday night. Her mother taught her to bake at a young age and she continued to create culinary delights her entire life. She graduated from Austin High School in 1943 and immediately began working as a comptometer operator at Hotpoint where she met her future husband Robert J. Kobler. They were married on August 23, 1947 at Lamon Avenue Methodist Church in Chicago and she became a homemaker. They started a family, and in 1953 moved Elmhurst. With the intention of covering college tuition for her children, in 1966 she began work at Spring Division - Borg Warner as a keypunch operator and later as a computer programmer. June retired in 1987 and traveled the world. In her down time, she enjoyed her craft work including knitting, crochet, needlepoint, cross-stich, quilting and ceramics. She made very detailed and beautiful Christmas stockings for each of her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and spouses and great-grandchildren, a total of 37 stockings. June moved to Huntley in 2004 and became a charter member of Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, where she was very active.
She is survived by her children, Robert A. (Sigrid) Kobler, Paul E. (Misette) Kobler, Ellyn L. (Kevin) Brolsma and Carole A. (Ralph) Miserendino; her grandchildren, Robert (Lori) Kobler, Jonathan (Jennifer) Kobler, Sarah (Christopher) Weise, Joanna (Joshua) Hardwick, Ryan Kobler, Jacob (Stacey) Brolsma, Christopher (Annette) Brolsma, Kevin (Jessie) Brolsma and 18 great-grandchildren: Raegan and Ridley Kobler; Jaden, Tatum and Cylus Weise; Kaylee, Abigail, Emma and Caleb Hardwick; Madison, Benjamin and Charlotte Brolsma; Luke, Katherine and Connor Brolsma; Mason, Parker and Lillian Brolsma.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, infant son, John and sister, Florence (Morton) Karch.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or everyone is encouraged to leave a message or on line condolence at www.defiorefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.