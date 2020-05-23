June Evelyn Gooris
JUNE EVELYN GOORIS

Age 94 of Lincolnshire, formerly of Skokie, IL passed away on May 14, 2020; daughter of the late Richard and Martha Hansen, nee Nelson. Beloved and cherished wife of the late Henry (Hank) Gooris. Sister to the late Richard (Amy) Hansen, Raymond Hansen, Warren (Mary) Hansen and Harold (Mitzi) Hansen. Loving mother to Daniel (Leslie) Gooris, the late Kimberlee (Nicholas) Cipicchio, and Lindsey (John) Canalle. Proud grandmother to Danny (Hillary) Gooris, Dana (Ryan) Wells, Nicholas (Jessica) Cipicchio, Johnny Canalle, Frank Canalle and Jim Canalle. Loving great grandmother to Brady Wells, Casey Wells, Avery Wells, Maddux Gooris, Britta Gooris, Kallan Gooris and Mason Cipicchio.

God Bless America



Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.
