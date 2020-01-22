|
|
June F. Carrigan
Born: August 4, 1923; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 17, 2020 in Elgin, IL
June F. Carrigan, 96, of Grayslake, passed away on January 17, 2020 in Elgin. She was born August 4, 1923 in Chicago IL to George and Helen Silhanek.
She is survived by her children Sharon (Harold) Schultz, James (Lydia) Schwarz, and Helen (Robert) Berndt, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Ronald Schwarz.
Funeral services will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Grant Cemetery, Fox Lake, IL. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral Home.
For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020