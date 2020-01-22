Northwest Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
Burial
Following Services
Grant Cemetery
Fox Lake, IL
June F. Carrigan


1923 - 2020
June F. Carrigan Obituary
June F. Carrigan

Born: August 4, 1923; in Chicago, IL

Died: January 17, 2020 in Elgin, IL

June F. Carrigan, 96, of Grayslake, passed away on January 17, 2020 in Elgin. She was born August 4, 1923 in Chicago IL to George and Helen Silhanek.

She is survived by her children Sharon (Harold) Schultz, James (Lydia) Schwarz, and Helen (Robert) Berndt, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Ronald Schwarz.

Funeral services will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Grant Cemetery, Fox Lake, IL. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral Home.

For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
