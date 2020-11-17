June Huff
Born: June 1, 1936; in Genoa City, WI
Died: November 15, 2020; in Richmond, IL
June Huff, age 84, of Richmond, IL, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 while in the company of family members, at her residence.
She was born in Genoa City, WI on June 1, 1936, a daughter of the late James Ray and Ann (Vermett) Cooper.
She was married to Lewis W. Huff Sr. on Nov. 17, 1960, in Delavan, WI and he died Nov. 3, 2012.
She loved canning veggies and baking for the family. Everyone loved her homemade french fries and her famous Kool-Aid. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved her lottery tickets.
June is survived by five daughters, Patty (Charles) Brown, of Spring Grove, IL; Cheryl (the late Ray) May, of Pell Lake, WI; Alice (Steve) Maday, of Bristol, WI and Ann (Greg) Schultz, of Genoa City, WI; Georgiana (Lenny May) Huff, of Richmond, IL; a son, Lewis (the late Debra) Huff Jr, of Spring Grove, IL; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren plus two sisters, her twin Joanne (the late Jerry) Goff, of Delavan, WI; Elsie (Earl) Martin, of Genoa City, WI; four brothers, Richard (Sharon Braiden) Cooper, of Spring Grove, IL; Ronald (Alex) Cooper, of Ingleside, IL; Jack (Donna) Cooper, of Twin Lakes, WI; Clifford (Kathy) Cooper, of Twin Lakes, WI and sister-in-law Janet Cooper of Richmond.
She was preceded by two sons Larry and Robert, a grandson Donald Brown and four brothers Bill, Wayne, Gene and Jim.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. Thursday Nov. 19, 2020 until the service at 1:00 p.m. at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St in Richmond. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond, IL.
Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com
.