1/1
June Huff
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Huff

Born: June 1, 1936; in Genoa City, WI

Died: November 15, 2020; in Richmond, IL

June Huff, age 84, of Richmond, IL, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 while in the company of family members, at her residence.

She was born in Genoa City, WI on June 1, 1936, a daughter of the late James Ray and Ann (Vermett) Cooper.

She was married to Lewis W. Huff Sr. on Nov. 17, 1960, in Delavan, WI and he died Nov. 3, 2012.

She loved canning veggies and baking for the family. Everyone loved her homemade french fries and her famous Kool-Aid. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved her lottery tickets.

June is survived by five daughters, Patty (Charles) Brown, of Spring Grove, IL; Cheryl (the late Ray) May, of Pell Lake, WI; Alice (Steve) Maday, of Bristol, WI and Ann (Greg) Schultz, of Genoa City, WI; Georgiana (Lenny May) Huff, of Richmond, IL; a son, Lewis (the late Debra) Huff Jr, of Spring Grove, IL; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren plus two sisters, her twin Joanne (the late Jerry) Goff, of Delavan, WI; Elsie (Earl) Martin, of Genoa City, WI; four brothers, Richard (Sharon Braiden) Cooper, of Spring Grove, IL; Ronald (Alex) Cooper, of Ingleside, IL; Jack (Donna) Cooper, of Twin Lakes, WI; Clifford (Kathy) Cooper, of Twin Lakes, WI and sister-in-law Janet Cooper of Richmond.

She was preceded by two sons Larry and Robert, a grandson Donald Brown and four brothers Bill, Wayne, Gene and Jim.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. Thursday Nov. 19, 2020 until the service at 1:00 p.m. at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St in Richmond. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond, IL.

Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Service
01:00 PM
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
10011 Main Street
Richmond, IL 60071
(815) 678-7311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved