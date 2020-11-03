June I. Vickery
Born: November 3, 1933; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 30, 2020; in McHenry, IL
June I. Vickery, 86, of Harvard passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry.
She was born November 3, 1933 in Chicago, IL; the daughter of the late Ray and Laura (Ball) Gaskins.
June worked in the food industry for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and was a chocolate lover. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. June taught Sunday School for 13 years, and was a member with the Women for Harvard for more than 30 years.
On June 23, 1979, June married the love of her life Elmer Vickery in Chicago, IL.
Survivors include her spouse Elmer (Bob); sons Randal and Dennis (Doreen) Forret; Step children; Petra Vickery Mason (Jim);Jutta Compton (Bill); Robert Allen (Kim) Vickery; grandchildren David (Moira), Lisa, Gregory, and Alec Forret; and one great-grandson Jackson Forret.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1601 Garfield Road, Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Steve Sward officiating. Due to the current restrictions, masks will be required and we ask that you please follow the social distancing guidelines.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net
.
For more information, call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.