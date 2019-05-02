June Campbell



Born: July 2, 1923



Died: April 20, 2019



June Campbell, of Village of Lakewood. Though she truly enjoyed her time here, and every single small beauty in life, June Campbell left this earth on April 20, 2019 at the age of 95.



June was well-known by McHenry County merchants for her signature white hair, absolutely clear blue eyes, gracious manners, impeccable outfits, and penchant for a good bargain. She was occasionally appreciated by local baristas for her complex iced coffee order (extra whip), but far less so by the folks waiting in line behind her in the drive thru. She loved flowers, trees, calming music, a good pun, a bad pun, witty banter, and just about every blue glass or ceramic vase or bottle she ever discovered at a garage sale.



Preceded in death by her husband Alex, June is survived by her great grandchildren James and Parker, her pretty good grandchildren Cole, Gray, Remy, Erin (Ray), Megan (Steve) and Kristine, her son Alex, daughters Anne and Carolyn, favorite daughter-in-law Leann, barely tolerable son-in-law Carlos, wayward nephew David (Laurel) "like a daughter" Darlene, and "grand dogs" Chelsea and Mia, who brought her all kinds of joy - not to mention wet chew toys. She is also survived by great friends who shared birthdays, family events, and holidays for many, many years, and dropped everything they were doing to share one more day with her when they heard she was "moving to a better neighborhood."



Most of all, she was a good sport.



Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of June's life on Sunday, June 2. Please contact the family for details.



In lieu of flowers, please remember June by following her example: smile at someone you know (or don't know), engage them in conversation, and really listen as they tell you about their day.