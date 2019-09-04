Northwest Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
June M. Brock


1939 - 2019
June M. Brock Obituary
June M. Brock

Born: June 6, 1939

Died: August 29, 2019

June M. Brock, 80 of Huntley, died peacefully, August 29 with family by her side.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00am -1:00p m with a service at 1pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.

June was born June 6, 1939 in Rockford, Illinois the daughter of Ewald and Maxine Dyreson. She worked as a realtor for over 30 years, during her time as a realtor she was a Senior Advocate who always wanted to help people. June enjoyed life and had an adventurous spirit. She played bocce ball, she loved decorating her home, cheering for the bulls and being part of the Sun City Lions Club, as well as the Sun City Sting Rays and participating in the Senior Olympics. Her greatest joy was her children and her grandchildren. June could light up any room she went into and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Wendy (Robert) Boe, Jeffrey (Joan) Hager, Jodi Hager, and Jayne (David) Brock Killion, by her 5 grandchildren, Stephanie, Jack, Lauren, John and Jessie and by her sister, Judith Dyersen-Moore and by many nieces. Nephews and friends.

June was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ron, son, Scott, great grandson, Rylan and step son Michael and by her sisters and brother.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
