June Marilyn Krueger



Born: July 9, 1928; in Waukegan, IL



Died: May 1, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



June Marilyn Krueger, age 90, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home. She was born July 9, 1928, to the late Frank and Edna (nee Peterson) Spanggard, in Waukegan. On June 24, 1950, June married the love of her life, Kenneth Robert Krueger, in Lake Forest, IL. June was a lifelong member of Sycamore United Methodist Church, and a proud member of Chi Omega and Panhellenic. She was a long-time birder and ardent environmentalist. June loved her family, reading and sharing literature and poems, and loved to sing songs with her family and friends. June taught at the University of Chicago Lab School. She will forever be remembered for being a proponent of kindness and caring.



She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Kenneth; dear children: Beth (Michael Vijuk) Krueger, Paul (Colleen) Krueger, Joy (Jerry) Swedberg, and Julie (Richard Black) Krueger; and cherished grandchildren: Sam and Matthew Swedberg, Nora, Zach, Ty, and Nathan Krueger, and Alek Crawford. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Harry J. Krueger, and niece, Kathy Krueger.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brent Krueger, and sister-in-law, Jean Krueger.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 3pm until 8pm, with a prayer celebration beginning at 7:30pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue May 7, 2019, at the Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave, Sycamore, from 12pm until the time of Funeral Service at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in June's name may be made to the Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave, Sycamore, IL 60178, Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905, or to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2019