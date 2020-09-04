June Mary Miller



Born: December 19, 1953; in Chicago, IL



Died: August 31. 2020; in Barrington, IL



June Mary Miller, 66, of Algonquin, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, in the loving presence of her beloved sister, Debbie.



She was born December 19, 1953 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Russell and June Cline, the fourth of five daughters.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Linda Garland, and her loving husband of 40 years, Thomas Joseph Miller.



She is survived by her sisters, Shirley (Ed) Kobrin, Jeanie Cline, Debbie (Bob) Heine and brother-in-law, Ed Garland; her children, Beth (Justin) Niebauer and Daniel (Kristin) Miller; her grandchildren, April Anne and Aaron Andrew Bolich and Luke Aaron Miller, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also is survived by the supportive and loving siblings, spouses, nieces and nephews on her husband's side of the family.



June was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, a phenomenal chef and an avid reader. She loved animals namely horses, cats and dogs, especially English Bulldogs. She had an infectious laugh and a remarkable intellect and memory. Long before search engines, if you had a question about anything you would call June.



She was a selfless individual, always willing to open her heart and home to anyone, lend a sympathetic ear, offer advice, encouragement, criticism or just a pair of loving arms to fall into. She was indeed just known as "Mom" by many of her children's friends, as well as her own. June was a treasure, a one-of-a-kind soul. She will be remembered and sorely missed by the hundreds of people privileged to be touched by this truly great woman.



Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service. Arrangements are by the Illinois Cremation Society.



To contact the family, please email danmiller@gmail.com or bniebauer@mhemail.org





