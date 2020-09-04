1/
June Pauline Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Pauline Peterson

Born: June 3, 1928; in Alden, IL

Died: September 2, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

June Pauline (Busch) Peterson, 92, of Woodstock, passed away on September 2, 2020 at her home.

She was born on June 3, 1928 in a farm house on Alden Rd in Alden, IL. She was the only child of Amos and Orillia Busch (Reese). Upon graduation from Walworth High School, June attended Milwaukee Business Institute in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

June would work at both Starline Corporation in Harvard and also at a Bank in Rockford. Her love, however, was farm life. While working in Rockford she met Chester Peterson a farmer in Woodstock. They became married in 1953 and she would become a homemaker and mother of 4 children. Ronald (Linda) Peterson, Byron, Linda (Steve) Winkelman, and Duane Peterson. After the children became older, June worked for many years at Westwood school in the kitchen at lunch time. In addition, June has 8 grandchildren; Benjamin, Odessa, Lydell, Eric, Carl, Andrew, Brian, and Laura. She also has 11 great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

June loved gardening, attending county fairs, and traveling with her family. She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church. She loved her church friends and was a part of Naomi Circle for many years.

Visitation will be held September 8, 2020 from 9:00am until the service at 11:00am at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be at McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Rd. Woodstock, IL 60098.

For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved