June Pauline Peterson
Born: June 3, 1928; in Alden, IL
Died: September 2, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
June Pauline (Busch) Peterson, 92, of Woodstock, passed away on September 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 3, 1928 in a farm house on Alden Rd in Alden, IL. She was the only child of Amos and Orillia Busch (Reese). Upon graduation from Walworth High School, June attended Milwaukee Business Institute in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
June would work at both Starline Corporation in Harvard and also at a Bank in Rockford. Her love, however, was farm life. While working in Rockford she met Chester Peterson a farmer in Woodstock. They became married in 1953 and she would become a homemaker and mother of 4 children. Ronald (Linda) Peterson, Byron, Linda (Steve) Winkelman, and Duane Peterson. After the children became older, June worked for many years at Westwood school in the kitchen at lunch time. In addition, June has 8 grandchildren; Benjamin, Odessa, Lydell, Eric, Carl, Andrew, Brian, and Laura. She also has 11 great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
June loved gardening, attending county fairs, and traveling with her family. She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church. She loved her church friends and was a part of Naomi Circle for many years.
Visitation will be held September 8, 2020 from 9:00am until the service at 11:00am at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be at McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Rd. Woodstock, IL 60098.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com
