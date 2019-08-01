|
June (Mildred) Reuter
Born: December 1929
Died: July 31, 2019
June (Mildred) Reuter (89) died peacefully at home on July 31 in hospice care surrounded by family following a battle with cancer She was born in December 1929 to Beulah and Ben Leroy (Roy) Andrews and raised in Marengo. She was a graduate of MCHS and became a telephone operator for many years.
She met her husband Reuben at the Blue Moon dance hall and spent the next 64 years together until he passed away in 2014. They have 3 children Susan (Steve) Faber, Ron (Connie) Reuter and Cindy (Denny Piske) Reuter that all preside in the area.
While raising her children mom became a cook at the school and later managed the kitchen at the Union Legion where she served fish fry every Friday for many years and catered weddings of many area residents.
Her biggest joy in later years has been her granddaughters Kate (Rich) Hayes and Amanda (Matt) Janusz and especially great grandson Wyatt Janusz. She will be missed not only by her immediate family but also her brother Jim (Judy) Andrews that have always lived nearby and have shared celebrations, vacations and have been the first to lend a hand as June aged. She has a sister Nancy in Seattle, as well as nieces and nephews, her church family and friends.
June loved to travel and engaged the family in many side jobs, delivering phone books, hanging detergent samples on doorways etc to help fund month long annual summer trips She shared her love for travel with her granddaughters and they saw the world outside of Marengo because of her and Reuben. She always had a soft spot for Jamaica.
She is a longtime member of Union St Johns United Church of Christ where she seldom missed a Sunday until her health deteriorated.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Reuben, 2 infant sons, Sisters: Frances (Jim) (Slavin) and Margaret; Brothers Earl, Harold, (Margaret) and Warren.
Visitation will be at St Johns United Church of Christ in Union on Sunday Aug 4th 3-7pm and Monday 10-11am with services at 11am.
Mom loved flowers and gardening but in lieu of flowers donations may be directed to St. Johns United Church of Christ in her name.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 1, 2019