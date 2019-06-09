June Seager



Born: June 17, 1931



Died: January 4, 2019



On Friday, January 4, 2019, June Seager, beloved wife and mother, age 87, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, formerly of Cary, Illinois, left this world to be with the Lord after many struggles with the challenges of aging.



Born on June 17, 1931 in Berwyn, Illinois, June was the daughter of Fred and Belle (Allan) Obert. She was a star singer at Oak Park High School, and went on to earn rave reviews singing opera at the Eastman School of Music when she attended the University of Rochester. After graduating, June worked for many years as a school teacher and later applied her rigor for detail and skill with numbers as a school registrar and business administrator. She was a wizard at solving crossword puzzles and a devoted crafter who could knit and needlepoint like nobody's business. She loved playing cards, classic movies, mystery novels, and her Scottish heritage. Her other great loves were her cat, Mimi, the Chicago Cubs, and especially her church.



She was preceded in death by her parents; many cousins; aunts; and uncles; and her dear daughter Lori Robin. Married for over 50 years, she will be remembered with love by her husband, Clyde; she is also survived by her loving daughters, Julie Volckens (Robert) of Lafayette, CO and Janice Sievertson (Michael) of Carpentersville, IL; grandsons, Marco and Logan; sister-in-law, Diane Schulz (Woodstock, IL); cousins, Ann and Fred Seager (Gulf Breeze); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Her ashes will be interred at Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church columbarium in Crystal Lake, Illinois on Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 am. Friends who want to join the family in remembering June are welcome to attend the brief ceremony and lunch to follow at Jamesons in Huntley. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Covenant Care Hospice of Pensacola. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary