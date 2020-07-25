Jane Tims
Born: December 23, 1930
Died: June 30, 2020
CRYSTAL LAKE – Jane Washburn Tims, age 89, our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend was peacefully lifted into the Lord's arms on June 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her children, John Tims and Andrew Tims of Crystal Lake, IL, Heather Godwin (Robert) of Orlando, FL and Holly Stauffer (Mike) of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren, Nikki Tims and Marissa Tims of Crystal Lake, IL, Ben Tims of Madison, WI, Heather Claytor of Orlando, FL, Alexander Janos of Houston, TX, Jacob Godwin of Orlando, FL, Michael Stauffer and Eric Stauffer of Chicago, IL, Chloe Dalton-Tims of Seattle, WA, and Drew Tims of Huntley, IL. Her great grandchildren include Peyton and Addison Parlberg of Crystal Lake, IL and Annabelle and Dahlia Claytor of Orlando, FL.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, T.J. Lang.
Jane was born in Englewood, NJ on December 23, 1930 to Edward and Martha (Westervelt) Washburn, joining her dear older sister, Louise Gatons (Joliet, IL) and beloved older brother, Edward Washburn (Pleasanton, CA), all of whom have passed on before her.
As a child, they moved from Tenafly, NJ to Joliet, IL where she attended high school and community college, and earned her AA degree in journalism. As a young woman, Jane moved to the Chicago Women's Club in downtown Chicago to begin her career. Her first job was with the Chicago Bears, followed by the Chicago Tribune and, finally, with Tatham Laird Advertising Agency where she met Patrick Tims, the love of her life.
For the 50 plus years Jane and Pat were together, theirs was a true love story. Throughout their marriage, they'd leave sweet love letters to one another, spontaneously dance in the kitchen, and laughter could be heard from wherever they were. Their favorite song was "I'll Be Seeing You," which Jane requested be played at her memorial service. She and Pat raised their four children in Crystal Lake, IL where for many years she enjoyed working at Working World placing people in temporary jobs. In 1993, Jane and Pat retired to Marble Falls, TX where they treasured their last years together until Pat passed away in early 2002. Later that same year, Jane moved to Orlando, FL to be closer to family and it was there she built a wonderful life for herself and made many dear friends.
Jane had so many wonderful qualities, which made her loved and appreciated by all who knew her. She was small, but mighty, with an amazing sense of humor. Her sharp wit was never derogatory, but could have an irreverent, mischievous air. She had an incredible interest and love for other people. Jane's positivity was evident in every aspect of her being. She never spoke a mean-spirited word and her gentle, loving touch and ready smile/laugh made everyone that met her, adore her. She was a trusted confidante and source of wise counsel for family and friends alike. Even during her 70s and 80s, Jane's love for people led her to become a Stephen minister at her church, the First United Methodist of Winter Park, as well as spend time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and Leu Gardens in Orlando. Jane's love of music moved her to volunteer with the Friends of the Philharmonic, supporting the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra which she loved doing for many years. She was also an avid reader, going through 3 to 4 books a week.
Jane was a very early riser and loved mornings, watching the day unfold with a cup of coffee, but her favorite time of day was "Wine Time," sharing a Pinot Grigio and appetizers with friends and family, she was truly a social butterfly. Jane embraced life to the fullest and found joy in all things. She was a bright amazing light until the very end and will be deeply missed by many.
Memorial services for Jane will be delayed at this time due to Covid. We anticipate a service and celebration in Crystal Lake, IL.
Those desiring to make contributions in Jane's memory can do so to the First United Methodist Church of Winter Park, 125 N Interlachen Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 (fumcwp.org
); or Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, 425 N Bumby Ave, Orlando 32803(orlandophil.org
)