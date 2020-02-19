|
Kandy L. Schneider
Born: February 24, 1948
Died: February 6, 2020
Kandy L. Schneider, 71, formerly of Huntley, Illinois passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa to Cecil W. Pittman of Silvis, Illinois and Verda M. Drake of Davenport, Iowa. Kandy was a longtime member and past president of North Suburban Needle arts Guild. She was a very talented and accomplished artisan. She and her husband won numerous awards for porcelain doll making. She was a co-author of 2 sewing books. She created jewelry with wire, metal, and beads. She also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and quilting. Kandy and her husband were also restaurateurs, established an embroidery design company, and owned and operated a road construction company in the Chicagoland area.
Kandy is survived by her children Jason J. Schneider (Christine), Christopher L. Schneider (Jaime), and Stephanie L. Schneider (Joe); her grandchildren Alexandra R. Westendorf, Matthew S. Schneider, Madison R. Schneider, and Araya J. Schneider; and one great-grandchild Abigail R. Schneider.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Stephen A. Schneider (11/4/2000).
A celebration of her life will be held in the chapel at Windridge Memorial Park on Monday February 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with private interment immediately after. All services will be held at: Windridge Memorial Park, 7014S. Rawson Bridge Road, Cary, Illinois 60013. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Algonquin. For information, please call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020