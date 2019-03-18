Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Maiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ann Maiman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Ann Maiman Obituary
Karen Ann Maiman

Karen Ann Maiman, 76, of Huntley, died peacefully, March 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 23 at the Church from 9:30am to 10:30am with the service at 10:30 am all at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church.

Karen was born November 15, 1942 the daughter of David and Dorothy Evans. On April 4, 1964 she married the love of her life Richard E. Maiman. She worked in customer service throughout her career. She truly enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking, traveling to Marco Island and her greatest joy was spending time with her four grandchildren. Karen was a life-long Chicago White Sox Fan as well as a NASCAR fan. Karen courageously battled many health issue's but always fought the good fight with grace until the very end. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Maiman, children, Bryan (Crystal) Maiman and Heather Maiman. By her grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and brother, David (Bethany) Evans.

She was preceded in death by her parents, by her brother, Bob, sisters, Jean and Dorothy.

For further information please call the funeral home 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now