Karen Ann Maiman, 76, of Huntley, died peacefully, March 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 23 at the Church from 9:30am to 10:30am with the service at 10:30 am all at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church.



Karen was born November 15, 1942 the daughter of David and Dorothy Evans. On April 4, 1964 she married the love of her life Richard E. Maiman. She worked in customer service throughout her career. She truly enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking, traveling to Marco Island and her greatest joy was spending time with her four grandchildren. Karen was a life-long Chicago White Sox Fan as well as a NASCAR fan. Karen courageously battled many health issue's but always fought the good fight with grace until the very end. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend who will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Richard Maiman, children, Bryan (Crystal) Maiman and Heather Maiman. By her grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and brother, David (Bethany) Evans.



She was preceded in death by her parents, by her brother, Bob, sisters, Jean and Dorothy.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 18, 2019