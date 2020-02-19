|
Karen Garey
Born: October 5, 1938; in Harvard, IL
Died: February 16, 2020; in Roscoe, IL
Karen Garey, 81, of Roscoe formerly of Harvard passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born October 5, 1938, in Harvard to Walter and Darlene (York) Layman. Karen worked for many years in the housekeeping department at Harvard Hospital. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, enjoyed knitting, gardening, and dancing. Karen's true passion was raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Karen married the love of her life Ramond Garey on June 16, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard, IL.
Survivors include her husband Ramond; children Cynthia Garey, Mark (Laura) Garey, Lisa (Steve) Doolittle, and Jacquelyn (Greg) Reynolds; nine grandchildren Jessica, Bryan, Gretchen, Jon, Sara, Jim Megan, Ruby and Peter; three great-grandchildren Andy, Austin and Sofie; two brothers Larry (Fran) Layman, and Ronnie (Rita) Layman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Bryan.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Saunders and McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St, Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020