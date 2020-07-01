Karen J. Minnis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen J. Minnis

Born: November 8, 1945

Died: June 28, 2020

Karen J. (Sheets) Minnis, 74, of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born to the late John L. and Frances (May) Sheets on November 8, 1945 in Waukegan, IL. She graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond, IL in 1963. She worked at the Claude S. Gordon where she met her husband of 51 years, Bill. They were married in Spring Grove, IL on October 19, 1968. Later Karen became a homemaker and mother. She loved to travel and following her family move across the country.

Karen is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Jennifer (Donald) Bloom, Brian (Lauren) Minnis, and Adam (Dawn) Minnis; grandchildren, Matthew (Madie), Breanna, Kyle, Collin, Cody (Mary), Kaitlin, Austin, Ethan, Harrison, and Theodore; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Gavin, Griffin, and Micah; brother, Michael (Denise) Sheets; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlene Smith and Gerry Wuttke.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6:00 pm at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home (8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804). Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home Wednesday following social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
06:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved