Karen J. Minnis



Born: November 8, 1945



Died: June 28, 2020



Karen J. (Sheets) Minnis, 74, of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born to the late John L. and Frances (May) Sheets on November 8, 1945 in Waukegan, IL. She graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond, IL in 1963. She worked at the Claude S. Gordon where she met her husband of 51 years, Bill. They were married in Spring Grove, IL on October 19, 1968. Later Karen became a homemaker and mother. She loved to travel and following her family move across the country.



Karen is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Jennifer (Donald) Bloom, Brian (Lauren) Minnis, and Adam (Dawn) Minnis; grandchildren, Matthew (Madie), Breanna, Kyle, Collin, Cody (Mary), Kaitlin, Austin, Ethan, Harrison, and Theodore; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Gavin, Griffin, and Micah; brother, Michael (Denise) Sheets; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlene Smith and Gerry Wuttke.



Funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6:00 pm at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home (8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804). Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home Wednesday following social distancing guidelines.



Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA.





