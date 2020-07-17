Karen N. Sherman



Born: February 5, 1941



Died: July 4, 2020



Karen N. Sherman passed away at her home on July 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Karen was born February 5, 1941 to Royal and Evelyn Noe. She married Jack Ferguson on April 15, 1961 and had two sons, Timothy and Michael. She later married Glenn Sherman on May 28, 1995.



A lifelong resident of Harvard, Karen worked at Admiral Corporation and Jones Meat Packing before finding her calling as a home caregiver. She had the honor of assisting many families in the Harvard area over the years and her compassion for helping others was passed down to her two grandchildren, Kimberly and Stacey.



During the past several years, Karen would winter in Tucson, AZ with her sister and brother-in-law. It was there that she met Brad Beckman, a lifelong Harvard resident. Brad was part of her life the past 2 years.



Karen was active in her community by volunteering at the Harvard Community Food Pantry and Senior Center. She was a member of the Harvard Moose Lodge and the First Presbyterian Church. She was always willing to visit people not feeling well and made a point of staying connected to those in her community.



Karen is survived by her two sons, Timothy Ferguson of Harvard, Michael (Tammi) Ferguson of Woodstock, step-son, David Sherman of Harvard, step-daughter, Diane (Michael) Heid of Urbandale, IA, two sisters, Shirley Zabler of Elkhorn, WI and Kerry (Phil) Bruchman of Harvard.



Karen was blessed with seven grandchildren, Kimberly Ferguson (Jeremy Whitby) of Lake Geneva, WI, Stacey Ferguson (Kevin Lacy) of McHenry, Morgan Ferguson (Jesse Guajardo, Jr.) of Ankeny, IA, Madeleine Ferguson of Woodstock, Paul (Lindsey) Ferguson of Woodstock (currently stationed in Germany), Allison (Jeremy) Hofman of Clive, IA, and Matthew (Jackie) Heid, of New York, NY. She was also fortunate enough to have nine great-grandchildren.



Karen was proceeded in death by her husband, Glenn Sherman, her parents, Royal and Evelyn Noe, her brother, Brian Noe and her brother-in-law, Ben Zabler.



A special thank you to Karen's two granddaughters, Kimberly and Stacey for spending the extra time and providing such special care to Karen through to the end of her journey.



The Ferguson Family would also like to thank Patti Ward for assisting Karen and the family the last few days.



A memorial gathering will be held from 12-2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, Harvard, IL. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.



It was Karen's wish for no flowers, and any memorials be made to the donor's choice.





