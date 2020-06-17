Karla Ann August
Karla Ann August

Born: September, 13, 1948

Died: June 7 2020

Karla Ann August (Kohout), 71, of Brea, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, June 7 2020, following an extended illness. She was born September, 13, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Albert and Hermine Kohout.

She is proceeded in death by her paternal and fraternal grandparents, her parents, Albert and Hermine and loving older sister, Kyra Brunette (Kohout). She is survived by her sister, Kerry Stallard (Kohout) and two brothers, Kurt Kohout, Kent Kohout, brother in laws, Clyde Brunette (Kyra), Robert Stallard (Kerry) and sister in laws Lana Kohout (Kurt) and Carol Kohout (Kent).

Karla graduated from Cary-Grove High School and attended Eastern Illinois University majoring in music.

She had a long business career in variety of upper management positions with Wickes Credit, House Hold Finance and HSBC corp. She also owned and operated a charming and successful supper club along the Wisconsin River in Stevens Point, Wisconsin for a number of years. Karla never had any children of her own but was the ultimate fun loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Karla was a talented musician playing the piano, flute and saxophone. She was an original free spirit with a large personality who enjoyed cooking, fine dinners, reading, movies, old time TV shows, flower gardening, fine scotch & wines, shopping (an avid QVC shopper), practical jokes and ruckus laughter. She appreciated and enjoyed being with family and truly relished all family get-togethers.

A memorial tribute will be held at Windridge Memorial Park & Cemetery, 7014 S Rawson Bridge Rd, Cary, II from 3:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, June 20'* 2020 to reminisce on her full life. Casual attire requested. Social distancing protocol will be observed.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
