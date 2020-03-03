|
|
Kasha Marie Andrea Nelson
Born: May 23, 1991
Died: February 21, 2020
Kasha Marie Andrea Nelson, 28, of Crystal Lake, was born on May 23, 1991 and passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at home surroundedby family.
She was the beloved daughter of Susan A. (the late, James R.) Nelson; cherished sister of Michael (Michele), Eric (Dagmara), David (Tracey), Kathy, Sylvia, and the late, Jessi Nelson; and dear aunt, cousin, and niece.
Kasha will be remembered for her smile and laugh, her strong will, and keeping everyone guessing. She took her family for a wonderful ride and made their lives magical.
A celebration of Kasha's life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Visitation will begin at 4 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2020