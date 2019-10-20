|
Katherine L. Poggensee
Born: January 2, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 12, 2019; in Rockford, IL
Katherine L. Poggensee, 80, of Rockford, formerly of Algonquin passed away on October 12, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1939 in Chicago the daughter of George & Lee Kelly Vogeler. She is survived by her children: George Parker, Pam (Jay) McManaman, Curtis Poggensee and Mark Poggensee; step children: Tamara Johnson, Robert (Carrie) Poggensee; a grandson Brandon Parker; sister in law Irene Vogeler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband William M. Poggensee, a son Greg and a granddaughter Kathy, brother Don Vogeler. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services, 51 Center St., Elgin is assisting the family. 847-742-2100 or www.lairfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 20, 2019