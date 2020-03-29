Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Katherine R. Chernikovich


1930 - 2020
Katherine R. Chernikovich Obituary
Katherine R. Chernikovich

Born: August 27, 1930; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 24, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Katherine R. Chernikovich, age 89 of Oakwood Hills, passed away March 24, 2020 at Crystal Pines Health Care Center in Crystal Lake. She was born August 27, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Catherine Ladenthin, Sr.

Katherine is survived by her children: William Chernikovich, Mark (Barbara) Chernikovich and Susan Orbesen, her grandchildren: Nicholas Chernikovich, Matthew Chernikovich, Ashley Chernikovich and James Orbesen as well as many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Nick Chernikovich, a son Gary Chernikovich and brothers: Harry Ladenthin, Jr., Robert Ladenthin and Richard Ladenthin.

Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL. 60010.

For information: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
