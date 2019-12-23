|
Kathern Johnston Nolen
Born: June 13, 1939; in Bakersfield, MO
Died: December 13, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Kathern "Kathy" Johnston Nolen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Northwestern McHenry, Journey Care.
She was born June 13, 1939, to Ted and Chloe Johnston in Bakersfield, MO. Mom moved to Harvard in the summer of 1956, to find work. There, she also found the love of her life and best friend, Jack Nolen. They married on March 15, 1958, in the Baptist Church. Together they raised their only son, Roger in Harvard.
Mom worked for many years on Main Street in Harvard at Drexel's Drugstore, Richardson's Pharmacy and Heyer True Value. She loved visiting with all of the customers and missed them when she retired. Grandma Nolen loved being with her family and could always be seen and heard cheering on her grandchildren and great grandson at their sporting events. Mom was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and their "unofficial" bench coach from the comfort of her easy chair!
Kathern is survived by her husband, Jack of 61 years, her son, Roger (Kathy) of Harvard, grandson and great grandson, Adam & Jackson Nolen, Harvard, and granddaughter, Emily (Miguel) Flores, Poland, Ohio. She is also survived by her sisters, Juanita Buhs, East Peoria, IL and Marine Wray, St Peters, MO., many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Avis Baldwin, brothers-in-laws, Dwain Wray, Andy Buhs and niece, Joanie Propp.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1100 N. Division St. Harvard. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Journey Care, 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd. Barrington, IL 60010, as well as, The Harvard Boys League and/ or The HERS League.
The family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses, and staff at Northwestern McHenry ICU and Journey Care for their wonderful care of mom the last 3 weeks.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 23, 2019