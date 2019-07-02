Kathleen A. Flannigan



Born: August 8, 1976



Died: June 28, 2019



Kathleen "Katie" A. Flannigan, age 42, of Woodstock, passed away June 28, 2019 with her loving family and friends by her side.



She was born on August 8, 1976 in Woodstock IL to William O'Brien Sr. and Colleen (Joyce) O'Brien.



Katie was a Paramedic-Firefighter for Woodstock for over 10 years. She attended Chamberlain School of Nursing and began her career as an ER Nurse at Good Shepherd Hospital. Katie had a passion for helping others. She enjoyed crafting and gardening and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family, children and her friends.



Katie is survived by her loving mother Colleen, her children; Jack, Liam and Patrick Flannigan, brothers; William (Amy) O'Brien Jr. and Patrick (Katy) O'Brien, sister Maureen (Christopher David) O'Brien, nieces and nephews; Emma O'Brien, Allison O'Brien, Tommy O'Brien and Daniel David, many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.



She was preceded in death by her father William O'Brien Sr.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm at Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock IL 60098.



A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Patrick Church in Hartland 15012 St. Patrick Rd. Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Katie's name to www.coloncancerfoundation.org or Colon cancer foundation 10 Midland Ave. Suite M-06 Port Chester, NY 10573 Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019