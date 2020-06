Kathleen A. MorganBorn: July 28, 1929Died: May 30, 2020Kathleen A. Morgan, 90, of Burlington, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home at Arbor View Assisted Living with her daughter by her side.Born in Park Falls, Wisconsin on July 28, 1929, she was the daughter of Walter and Rose (nee Rein) Tafelski. Her father passed away when she was 7 years old and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Lawrence Geisler whom she loved dearly. Kathleen spent her early years in Park Falls, where she graduated from Park Falls High School. In 1947, she was united in marriage to Gerald E. Morgan and they made Milwaukee, Wisconsin their home following marriage. They moved to Illinois and spent 30 years in "Old Town" Carpentersville, IL.Kathy was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, taking walks and spending time with her family and friends.Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Peggy R. Morgan and beloved granddaughter, Carrie G. (Bradley Baird) Leatherman. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Tafelski; mother and stepfather, Rose and Lawrence Geisler; husband, Gerald E. Morgan; son, Richard P. Morgan; and siblings, Edwin "Sonny" Tafelski, Janette "Tootsie" Scarlett and Raymond "Potch" Tafelski.The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor View Assisted Living and the nurses at Aurora at Home for their care and concern during this time.Due to the current Covid-19 circumstances, no services will be held.Condolences can be left at www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com and memorial envelopes can be sent in the families name to Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home 625 S. Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory(262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com