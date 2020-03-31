|
Kathleen A. Sieroslawski
Born: April 16, 1949; in Elgin, IL
Died: March 28, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Sieroslawski, 70, of Crystal Lake passed away suddenly Saturday morning, March 28, 2020, in her home.
She was born April 16, 1949, in Elgin the daughter of Frank and Louise (Swanson) Kagel. Kathy was a member of the 1968 Class of Woodstock High School. While working at Seegers grain Elevator in Crystal Lake she met her future husband, Frank. They were married Sept. 13, 1968, in Elgin and have lived the last 50 years in Crystal Lake.
Kathy was known as a great cook and an even better baker. She much enjoyed gardening and canning. She also had a weakness for any stray animal that was hurting.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; and their children, Frank Jr. (Diane), Lisa (John) Scholl, and Patty Sieroslawski; 7 grandchildren, Trevor, Frankie, Emily, AJ, Jason, Michael, and Jessica; 2 great-grandchildren, Claira and Hazel; a brother, Frank (Laura) Kagel Jr.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Zachary Brokaw.
Due to Covid-19, all funeral services are private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
For information and sharing online condolences please visit www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 31, 2020