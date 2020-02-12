Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hartland
15012 St. Patrick Rd.
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hartland
15012 St. Patrick Rd.
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Kathleen B. Carroll


1925 - 2020
Kathleen B. Carroll Obituary
Kathleen B. Carroll

Born: January 8, 1925; in New York, NY

Died: February 5, 2020; in St. Charles, IL

Kathleen B. Carroll, age 95, passed away February 5, 2020 in St. Charles with her family by her side.

She was born on January 8, 1925 in New York, New York, the daughter of Michael Dunn and Bridget (Carr) Dunn. She married the late Frank Carroll in New York on September 21, 1946.

Kathleen was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. She was a past president of the Woodstock Garden Club and enjoyed watching old movies, dancing, listening to music and spending time with her loving family.

She is survived by her children, Sheila (Kevin) Fitch, Bob Carroll, Frank (Dianne) Carroll, Brian (Donna) Carroll, Kathleen (Timothy) Wingate and Michael (Nancy) Carroll; grandchildren, Kelli (Kevin) Toohill, Kevin Jr. (Suzanne) Fitch, Peter (Kristin) Fitch, Kay (Steve) Beer, Anne (Brian) Van Zeyl, and Becky Wingate, Eddie (Tiffany) Carroll and Patrick (Kim) Carroll, Chelsea (Marc) Iraola, Haley Carroll, Charlene Carroll and Chloe Carroll; and 13 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Loretta Dunn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Agnes (Frank) Mortimer, Mary Dunn, and Sara (John) Rough and brothers, James Joseph Dunn and Frank Dunn.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hartland, 15012 St. Patrick Rd. Woodstock IL 60089 from 9:30 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Advocate Childrens Heart Institute 4440 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 or visit www.advocatechildrenshospital.com/donate.

For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney funeral home at (815) 338-1710 or visit the website at www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
