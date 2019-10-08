Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
323 North Taylor Street
Marengo, IL
Kathleen Bonk


1945 - 2019
Kathleen Bonk Obituary
Kathleen E. Bonk

Born: May 10, 1945; in Belvidere, IL

Died: October 6, 2019; in Belvidere, IL

Kathleen E. Bonk (nee Wilcox), passed away on October 6, 2019. Born May 10, 1945 in Belvidere, IL; she was the daughter of David and Margaret Wilcox. She married Charles G. Bonk on September 22, 1973 in Marengo.

She is survived by her loving children, Tammy (Tim) Schultz and Corey (Christina) Bonk; grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Landon and Lily Bonk and Katherine "Paige" Schultz; siblings: Lucille "Murph" Wilcox and Shirley Wilcox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:30am- 10:30am, where Funeral Prayers will begin at 10:30am. Funeral Mass to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 North Taylor Street, Marengo at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. To leave a memorial message, visit www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com. For information call (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
