Kathleen English
1954 - 2020
Kathleen English

Born: June 18, 1954

Died: September 12, 2020

Kathleen English, age 66, passed away at her home on September 12, 2020. She was born 6/18/1954 to Roy A. Grimes and Rose A. (Lindsay) Grimes in Chicago. Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, James, her two sons Brian James English and Shawn Michael English. She is also survived by four sisters, Judy Miller, Rose Simon, Betty Vojtik, and Gail Stephan and her grandson Matthew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Nuckolls, and her brother Roy A. Grimes Jr.

Kathleen and James have resided in Cary for 25 years, after residing in McHenry for the previous 17 years where she had once worked as a secretary for School District 15.

Kathleen was well-liked by everyone she met and had a great sense of humor; she will be missed.

Burial will be in the beautiful Windridge Memorial Park & Nature Sanctuary in Cary, IL. Visitation and funeral mass will be private



Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
