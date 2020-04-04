|
Kathleen Harlow
Born: November 10, 1915
Died: April 3, 2020
Kathleen "Kay" Harlow (nee Eason, Botta), 104, of Schaumburg, IL passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 peacefully in her sleep.
Kay was born at home on November 10, 1915 in Northampton, England to Kate and Herbert Eason.
Kay is survived by her daughter Nancy (Jerry), her grandchildren Bill (Pam), Kathy (John), Jon, (Cindy), Andrew (Phyllis), Peter (Nicole), Kevin (Mary Kay), Bryan, Jennifer (Corky), 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Barbara and her grandson Steven.
Kay couldn't sit still, even when her leg made it so that sitting was how she spent most of her day. Between her Tuesday volunteer shift at her local library, happy hour with her friends, and visits with her family, Kay seldom found herself with nothing to do.
She loved words. She was a poet, a pen pal. A self-described people person, who wrote about her friends, her family, and all things that occupied her brain. She was also an expert secret keeper, a scotch connoisseur, and a master of wit.
If you were to ask her, she'd tell you that she was the luckiest dame in all the land, to be the matriarch of a family who loves each other so thoroughly.
Though fiercely independent, Kay always lived her life thinking of how she could serve others.
Her highest values, which were passed on to her from her own mother, were her trust in God, concern for others, respect where warranted, and to never pass up the opportunity to help anyone.
She leaves us, her family, with more than we can put here in words, but above all else, to keep our minds full of optimism, our hearts free of judgement, and our glasses full.
Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Schaumburg have been entrusted with Kay's care.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 4, 2020