Kathleen Jean Haste
Born: November 20, 1944
Died: September 7, 2020
Kathleen Jean Haste, 75, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020.
She was born November 20, 1944 in Elgin, the daughter of the late Frank Joseph and Monica Helen Schumacher.
Kathy enjoyed traveling and visited such places as Hawaii, Ireland, Florida and Arizona. She enjoyed scrapbooking, painting, making jewelry and flower arrangements, but her favorite past time was shopping on QVC. Christmas was her favorite holiday and every room in the house was beautifully decorated, but the one thing that we will all cherished and will miss about Kathy is her joy in baking Christmas cookies. Trays of cookies for all to share but always with an emphasis on Kolaczki's for Bonnie and Thumbprints for Billy.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Bonnie Jean Kovanda and William David (Kim) Haste; her grandchildren, Randi (Matt) Cummings, Anthony LaMere, Caige Haste and Kaila Haste; her great-grandson, Dylan Kotsch; and brother, Jim Schumacher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David William Haste; and sister, Judy Lesner.
A private graveside service will be held on September 26th.
Donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation by visiting www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 for information.