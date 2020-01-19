|
|
Kathleen M. Covey-Euler
Born: January 19, 1949
Died: January 13, 2020
Kathleen M. Covey-Euler of Laughlin, Nevada formerly of Crystal Lake, Illinois passed away on January 13, 2020.
Kay was born to Robert O. Covey and Mary (Karlen) Covey and raised in Crystal Lake. Kay graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School Class of 1967. She attended Iowa State University graduating in 1971. Kay lived in the Chicagoland area until her retirement at which time she moved to Laughlin, Nevada with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Euler; his children, John Patrick (Jennifer) Euler and Michael Euler; grandchildren, Jonathan Euler, Nathan Euler, and Bianca Euler; brother Karlen (Susie) Covey; sister Carol (Miles) Beard; brother Chris Covey; and many nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her father, Robert O. Covey, and mother, Mary K. Covey.
Services will be held in Laughlin, Nevada and will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 19, 2020