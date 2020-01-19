Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Covey-Euler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Covey-Euler


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Covey-Euler Obituary
Kathleen M. Covey-Euler

Born: January 19, 1949

Died: January 13, 2020

Kathleen M. Covey-Euler of Laughlin, Nevada formerly of Crystal Lake, Illinois passed away on January 13, 2020.

Kay was born to Robert O. Covey and Mary (Karlen) Covey and raised in Crystal Lake. Kay graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School Class of 1967. She attended Iowa State University graduating in 1971. Kay lived in the Chicagoland area until her retirement at which time she moved to Laughlin, Nevada with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, John E. Euler; his children, John Patrick (Jennifer) Euler and Michael Euler; grandchildren, Jonathan Euler, Nathan Euler, and Bianca Euler; brother Karlen (Susie) Covey; sister Carol (Miles) Beard; brother Chris Covey; and many nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her father, Robert O. Covey, and mother, Mary K. Covey.

Services will be held in Laughlin, Nevada and will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -