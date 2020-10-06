Kathleen M. Eberhardt
Kathleen M. Eberhardt (Nee Lesko), age 80, passed away peacefully at home in Crystal Lake, IL on Friday, October 3, 2020 with her loving husband by her side.
Kathy was born and raised in Queens, New York, where she graduated from St. John University in 1961 with a degree in Elementary Education and later married Martin B. Eberhardt on Feb. 4, 1961 during a howling blizzard.
One of the greatest joys in Kathy's life was her 2nd graders at St. Thomas the Apostle - School, where she taught for 36 years.
Kathy is survived by her beloved Husband Martin B. Eberheardt; children, Barry (Robin) and Kevin (Karen); as well as grandchildren Ellis and Julia, Connor and Carter.
