1/
Kathleen M. Eberhardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. Eberhardt

Kathleen M. Eberhardt (Nee Lesko), age 80, passed away peacefully at home in Crystal Lake, IL on Friday, October 3, 2020 with her loving husband by her side.

Kathy was born and raised in Queens, New York, where she graduated from St. John University in 1961 with a degree in Elementary Education and later married Martin B. Eberhardt on Feb. 4, 1961 during a howling blizzard.

One of the greatest joys in Kathy's life was her 2nd graders at St. Thomas the Apostle - School, where she taught for 36 years.

Kathy is survived by her beloved Husband Martin B. Eberheardt; children, Barry (Robin) and Kevin (Karen); as well as grandchildren Ellis and Julia, Connor and Carter.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davenport- Crystal Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved