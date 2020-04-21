Kathleen M. Simon Born: May 21, 1927; in Woodstock, IL Died: April 16, 2020; in Wauconda, IL Kathleen M. Simon, age 92, of Johnsburg, IL, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 16, 2020, at Wauconda Health & Rehab Center in Wauconda. She was born May 21, 1927 to Steve and Emma Freund. Kathleen married Joseph Simon in May of 1948 at St. Mary's Church Catholic in McHenry. Sadly, Joe passed away in August 1965. Kathleen loved spending time with her family, cooking, sharing recipes and interesting stories with her daughter and daughter-in-law. She was in several card clubs and enjoyed playing Yahtzee. Family dinners and going out for dinners was a delightful time for her as well. Kathleen was a reader and loved listening to music. She was a White Sox fan too. She was a member of Christian Mothers and Ladies Foresters for 70 years. Kathleen was a kind and loving mom to Ray (Linda) Simon and Terri (Jim) Smith. Kathleen had five granddaughters Cheri (Nate) Wolf, Tina (Kevin) Stanley, Stacy (Jason) Brennan, Vicki (Glen) O'Halleran, Lisa (Josh) Rossow and five adoring great grandchildren Simon and Paige Stanley, Sadie, Emma Lynn and Brook O'Halleran. Kathleen is also survived by her sisters-in law Barbara Hansen and Lenore Freund. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alvin (Alma) Freund, Alvera (Clemons) Freund, Gerald (Lenore) Freund, Vern (Gert) Freund, her mother and father in law Herbert and Margaret Simon, and her brother and sister in laws Kate and Bob Wayman, Isy and Jim Thompson, Lucille and Jim Wagner, Mary and Jerry Hettermann, Charlie Hansen, and Marge and Carl Elshoff. The family would like to express their gratitude to Wauconda Health and Rehab as well as Acord Hospice for the excellent care they provided for Kathleen. Due to the current global crises Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry IL. www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.